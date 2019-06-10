Donkeys population increased

ISLAMABAD: Donkeys’ population during the PTI-government has increased by one hundred thousands, while horses, camels and mules remained stagnant, the Pakistan’s Economic Survey 2018-19 revealed.

Interestingly, during their five-year tenures, there was increase of 0.4 million each in the PML-N and PPP governments. President General (Rted) Pervez Musharraf took a decade to add six-hundred thousand donkeys, while Nawaz Sharif took only two-year to add the same number to its total population in 1999. Number of horses, camels and mules remained stagnant at 0.4 million, 1.1 million and 0.2 million respectively.

Donkeys’ population increased from 4.5 million in 2008-09 to 5.4 million in 2018-19. In 1997-98, donkeys’ population in country was 3.2 million and 3.8 million in 1999-00. The number of horses in previous two governments of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif remained stagnant at 0.4 million, while in Musharraf tenure it was stagnant 0.3 million. During the tenure of incumbent government, buffalos population increased by 1.2 million to 40 million. During PML-N government its population increased by 5.1 million and inPPP government it increased by 4.7 million. During last one year, goats’ population increased by 2 million to 76.1 million, sheep by 400,000 to 30.9 million.

According to media reports, in February 2019, China came up with a loan of Rs42.5 billion to help Pakistan in donkeys farming as it has third largest donkey population in the world. It can then export donkeys to China, which is highly praised there, especially for their hide which is used to manufacture traditional Chinese medicines. Gelatin made from donkey skin has been long considered to have medicinal properties in China, traditionally being thought to nourish the blood and enhance the immune system.