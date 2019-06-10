Manzoor Jr reiterates his support for PHF

ISLAMABAD: Head of Olympian Forum Manzoor Junior reiterated his and followers support and backing for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) provided it starts investing on players and work for the uplift of the game at grassroots level.

Talking to The News, the most decorated of Pakistan hockey players, said his recent announcement to support PHF was not without reasons. “I have decided to support the PHF mainly because I know well that Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and newly-appointed secretary PHF Asif Bajwa want to work for the betterment of the game. I am with them and would continue to support them till the time they continue working for the uplift of the game at all levels. Since taking over, Bajwa has vowed to work to improve players plight as well as working for the game’s uplift at grassroots level. If he lives up to his promise I would continue to support him.” Manzoor Junior said he would never criticise anyone for the sake of criticism. “I would request all the former Olympians to come forward and help those who want to work for the uplift of the game. Criticism for the sake of criticism is dangerous for the future of game. What is required at this point of time is to help hockey stand on its feet by supporting all the good work to be initiated by the federation.”

The 1984 LA Olympic Games gold medal-winning team captain said he was facing opposition from some quarters for siding with PHF. “Let me be very clear I have no personal interest like many others who had served in the PHF in past. What I want is the betterment of the game. I would support and back federation till the time, it would continue to invest on players and on grassroots hockey.”

The Olympian Forum head said Pakistan hockey is going through the worst period and needs former players support. “Time has ripped for the former Olympians to come forward and help the game take its roots. It is crucial time for the game as any further fall would take the game to a point of no return. It is pertinent on all of us to save the game by helping and supporting the federation in all steps it takes for the uplift of the game in the country.” He hoped that PHF would start investing on players in real terms. “Active players are the biggest asset of the game. They need financial security and proper backing to sharpen their skills. I would request the PFH to keep players financial security as one of the top priorities so that could concentrate on the game. Players well being would help stage recovery at domestic and international level.”