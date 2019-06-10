All this is vendetta, not accountability, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said whatever is happening with the opposition is political vendetta, not accountability, as he demanded the resignation of National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, accusing them of preferring treasury members over the opposition in the National Assembly.

According to a Geo News report, the demand came in the backdrop of NA session which was marred with protests by the PPP members for not allowing Bilawal to speak in the Assembly. “It’s the second time that I was not allowed to speak in the National Assembly. They want to censor the voice of an MNA from Larkana. I condemn the attitude of the speaker and deputy speaker.”

Bilawal said such discrimination was not even seen in the assemblies of former dictators Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf. “By not allowing me to speak they have insulted the voters of my constituency,” he said. The PPP chairman said that the government violated the right to free trial by arresting former president Asif Ali Zardari through NAB. “The NAB came to the Zardari house without arrest orders. Zardari was taken into custody in protest.”

Bilawal said there is no difference “between Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan and the times of Musharraf and Zia”. The PPP leader said that under a conspiracy the government is now aiming to target judiciary.

“We won’t compromise an inch on our stances on the 18th Amendment and military courts,” he said.” Whatever happening with the opposition is not accountability but political vendetta.”