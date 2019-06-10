Zardari’s arrest part of judicial process: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaquat Baloch has said the arrest of former President Asif Ali Zardari is the part of judicial process as PPP co-chairman is facing cases of money-laundering.

Commenting on Asif Zardari’s arrest by NAB, Baloch said on Monday that previously, the court had allowed bail to Zardari but this time, the bail was denied. He said the government was continuing the policy of likes and dislikes in regard to accountability.

The 436 persons named in Panama leaks besides cases of mega corruption pending with the NAB and those getting their huge bank loans written off, were not being touched. He said JI’s principled stance was that there should be no discrimination and an across the board accountability should be carried out so that the evil of corruption could be eliminated from the country.

Meanwhile, in a statement, JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha has demanded at least twenty per cent increase in the pensions of government pensioners besides reasonable increase in the salaries of government employees.

He said the old pensioners were especially hard hit as their pensions were small whereas they needed greater care in the old age especially because of the costly medicines. He said the sky high prices had crippled the purchasing powers of the low income people and the budget should adequately compensate them.

JI to finalise countrywide protest: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Siajul-Haq has convened an emergency meeting of central leadership of the JI at Mansoora on June 12 (Wednesday) to finalise the JI countrywide campaign against price hike and the IMF slavery. JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said the meeting would also review the arrangements for the JI Awami march in the provincial capital on June 16.