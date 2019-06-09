Use of new technology in teaching method stressed

ISLAMABAD: The education system needs to keep abreast with new technology for teaching if Pakistan has to make progress.

These views were expressed by Senator Mian Atique at the All Pakistan Principals Conference held in Islamabad Sunday. While addressing the heads of a large number of educational institutions from across Pakistan, he said that our schools and colleges are using old methods in classrooms. This is the age of smart phone, tablets, smart computers, and interactive learning. “Our education system must adopt new methods to prepare the youth for future,” he said, says a press release.

Principal Fazaia Inter College Pakistan Air Force Minhas Akhter Rasul, who hosted the Conference in collaboration with Knowledge Platform, stressed on introduction of new technology in classrooms. He presented a 14-point charter of demands to the government calling for respect for teachers, improvements in education management, and holding transparent and fair elections of the boards of governors of education boards. Islamisation of curriculum is one of the demands. The participants agreed to present the charter of demands to the Ministry of Education.