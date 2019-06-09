Zardari to appear before IHC today

LARKANA: Sindh PPP chief Nisar Khuhro has announced that Asif Ali Zardari would appear in Islamabad High Court today (Monday) for confirmation of his bail. Zardari had been appearing in the court before and would continue to do so on June 10 and hoped the court would confirm his interim bail, Khuhro said Sunday while addressing media at the Larkana Press Club. He said had there been no reconciliation policy of Zardari there would not have been NFC Award and provincial autonomy. He said the country still needed reconciliation, adding the present ruler’s policy was based on disputes following which country was facing losses and masses were suffering due to unprecedented price hike. He said ‘charter of economy’ should also be made like ‘charter of democracy’. He said the government was sucking blood of the people because in international market petrol prices had reduced but they had enhanced it massively. He said the government should also tell the nation why dollar shot up, adding it should also be made public who earned how much. He said they didn’t believe in solo flight but all parties could save the country with unity. Khuhro said there would be no difference if there was change of government or in-house change was brought but they did not intend to derail democracy. He said soon All Parties Conference of Opposition parties will be held where further line of action will be chalked out for launching anti-government movement.