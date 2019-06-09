close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 10, 2019

Penalty sparks brawl in Franco-German youth football match

Sports

AFP
June 10, 2019

BERLIN: A dispute over a penalty decision in a German-French youth football match sparked a brawl that left six people injured, police said Sunday.

Both U-17 teams were suspended from the junior tournament held in the German city of Weinheim. The punch-up Saturday involved 11 people, including the 45-year-old trainer of the German team from Duisburg and the 42-year-old president of the French club, they said.

Of the six people with injuries, two had to be treated in hospital. Local police in Weinheim, a town south of Frankfurt, were investigating the incident and asked for witnesses to come forward.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports