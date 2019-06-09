Penalty sparks brawl in Franco-German youth football match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: A dispute over a penalty decision in a German-French youth football match sparked a brawl that left six people injured, police said Sunday.
Both U-17 teams were suspended from the junior tournament held in the German city of Weinheim. The punch-up Saturday involved 11 people, including the 45-year-old trainer of the German team from Duisburg and the 42-year-old president of the French club, they said.
Of the six people with injuries, two had to be treated in hospital. Local police in Weinheim, a town south of Frankfurt, were investigating the incident and asked for witnesses to come forward.
