Mon Jun 10, 2019
AFP
June 10, 2019

Another victim found from Hungary tourist boat disaster

World

AFP
June 10, 2019

BUDAPEST: Another victim of the sinking of a sightseeing boat in Budapest has been found, Hungarian police said on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 20 with eight people still missing.

The woman’s body was “pulled from the Danube near Szazhalombatta” on Saturday, around 21 kilometres south of Budapest, police said in a statement. She was identified as one of the South Koreans missing after the accident.

The Mermaid tourist boat was carrying mostly South Korean tourists when it sank seconds after colliding with the bigger Viking Sigyn vessel on a busy stretch of the Danube river on May 29.

