PHC seals 1,037 illegal labs

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has so far sealed 1,037 illegal laboratories. The PHC has taken action against all those laboratories where the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) were not being implemented. Out of the closed down labs, 200 were in Lahore, 77 in Faisalabad, 57 in Rawalpindi, while 50 each were in Sargodha and Okara. Meanwhile, around 19,900 quackery outlets were also sealed while the PHC enforcement teams have visited over 46,000 treatment centres to check quackery.