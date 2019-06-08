Firdous sends defamation notice to PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has sent a legal notice to the PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah MNA for what she called hurling ‘baseless allegations’ at her.

In the notice, the special assistant’s lawyer said his client hails from a highly respectable family.

“She is a medical doctor and has been in public service for almost two decades. She is very respectable and enjoys a very good reputation in the society as well. She is upright, honest, distinguished politician, and rated highly in the estimation of right-thinking people. She has been a Member of the National Assembly for ten years and headed five ministries…she is working as special assistant on information and broadcasting currently,” the notice says.

It was contended also that the false allegations leveled by Rana Sanaullah had hurt Dr. Awan and damaged her reputation and integrity.

The notice gives Rana 14 days to not only retract allegations and tender an apology, but also pay her Rs2 billion as compensation.

APP adds: Meanwhile, talking to the media late Friday night, Dr. Firdous strongly condemned the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel by terrorists in North Waziristan. She said terrorists had no religion and they only wanted to ruin the world peace by killing innocent people.

She said every religion preaches love, peace, tolerance, brotherhood and respect for humanity.

Dr Firdous said terrorism, militancy, insurgency and ignorance should be crushed at all costs to ensure durable peace around the globe.

She said the world must appreciate Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism as it was rendering sacrifices to weed out terrorism.

She said the entire nation stood united against terrorism and was ready to even sacrifice their lives while fighting terrorists shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

"Pakistan had ever played a pivotal role for establishment of durable peace in the world," she added.

Dr Firdous said that the armed forces of Pakistan had played their frontline role in elimination of terrorism from the country under the National Action Plan (NAP).