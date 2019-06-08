Faisal-led PFF holds meeting with FIFA officials

LAHORE: The controversy relating to the occupation of Pakistan Football Federation came into discussion during a meeting of FIFA officials and PFF led by Faisal Saleh Hayat.

The meeting took place between Faisal and FIFA high-ups during the congress of international football governing authority held in Paris, France. Faisal has on side newly elected member of AFC appeal committee Syed Nayyer Husnain Bokhari who accompanied him in the meeting.

Pakistan’s delegation congratulated the re-elected president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino wishing him a successful journey of football development around the globe, whereas, the current situation of the game in Pakistan was also discussed. Gianni extended his full cooperation to Faisal Saleh Hayat and his companions. PFF delegation continued its meetings with the officials of football authorities of different countries. It is relevant to mention that the FIFA women world cup is also being played in Paris.