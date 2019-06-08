BITP chairman meets Saudi businessmen

Islamabad : Board of Investment and Trade Punjab (BITP) Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan held a meeting with Sheikh Tariq Ali Al-Tamimi, chairman of Tamimi Group of Companies and gave him a brief on the business potential and investment opportunities for businessmen in Pakistan.

In addition to elaborating on local and foreign govt policies for investors, clarifyed the attraction for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and repatriation policies of investment in Pakistan. Sardar Mohammad Ilyas Khan, CEO Tamimi Group, Dr. Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Sardar Group and Umer Tanveer Ilyas Khan and many others prominent businessmen of Saudi Arabia were also present on the occasion.