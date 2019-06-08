close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

BITP chairman meets Saudi businessmen

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

Islamabad : Board of Investment and Trade Punjab (BITP) Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan held a meeting with Sheikh Tariq Ali Al-Tamimi, chairman of Tamimi Group of Companies and gave him a brief on the business potential and investment opportunities for businessmen in Pakistan.

In addition to elaborating on local and foreign govt policies for investors, clarifyed the attraction for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and repatriation policies of investment in Pakistan. Sardar Mohammad Ilyas Khan, CEO Tamimi Group, Dr. Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Sardar Group and Umer Tanveer Ilyas Khan and many others prominent businessmen of Saudi Arabia were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore