IG pays tribute to police martyrs

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, said that martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the future of the nation were asset to Punjab Police and Punjab Police officers were with their families on the joyous occasion of Eid to honour their courage and resolve.

He said that cheques for the police martyrs, including Data Darbar blast, were delivered before Eid and gifts were also presented to the families of police martyrs across Punjab. He expressed these views after offering Eid prayers and visiting Yadgar-e-Shuhda at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

He laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the higher ranks of martyrs. On this occasion, he also gave Eidi to police officials and children of police martyrs. The IG Punjab said that all the problems and issues of families of police martyrs were like his own and to resolve them at earliest was his priority. Moreover, IGP took notice of the killings due to the firing and rivalry in two groups in Multan and called an emergency video link conference. DIG Operations Punjab, Multan RPO, CPO and other senior officers attended the conference. The IGP showed strong displeasure on the unfortunate incident and the killings on the Eid Day and suspended SDPO Jalalpur Peerwala Muhammad Saleem Akhtar and called an explanation from CPO Multan, SSP Operations and SP Sadar Multan.