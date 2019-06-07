Eight die in Bannu incidents

BANNU: About eight persons were killed and several others injured in road accidents and other incidents in Bannu.

It was learnt that four people were killed and three others injured when a three-wheeler and a passenger coach collided in the limits of the Township Police Station.

The dead were identified as Hazir Khan, Rasheedur Rahman, Wahab Khan and Faizan. The injured included Najeebullah, Shahid Khan and Kashif Khan. They were taken to a hospital and stated to be stable. The police sources said that one Abdullah, 24, committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in the limits of Basiakhel Police Station.

Also, unidentified gunmen killed a man Shahid Farooq in the limits of Saddar Police Station. The motive behind the killing could not be known.

One Khursheed was killed and Nawaz Sharif injured when two motorcycles collided in the limits of the Huwaid Police Station. Aminullah and Mohammad Wali were injured in the accident. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman committed suicide by taking poison in the jurisdiction of Ghauriwala Police Station. The police registered a case on the complaint of her husband Javed Iqbal.