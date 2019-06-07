close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
AFP
June 8, 2019

Serbian FM scolded for 'defacing' $100 bill

World

AFP
June 8, 2019

BELGRADE: Belgrade’s top diplomat on Friday drew criticism from the US embassy for writing a nationalist slogan -- "Kosovo is Serbia" -- on a $100 bill as part of a social media campaign this week.

The online trend has seen Serbs scrawl the phrase, which reflects Belgrade’s denial of the independence of former province Kosovo, on foreign currencies and post images of the bills on social media.

Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic also played along and was seen in an Instagram photo grinning and holding up a $100 note, which features a portrait of Benjamin Franklin on one side, with the phrase written in pen.

The US embassy was not as amused. "Instead of defacing the great American scientist and statesman Benjamin Franklin, Minister Dacic might want to reflect on his ideas: ‘Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours’," it said in a statement when asked to comment.

