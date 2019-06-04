Pak vs England

The victory of Pakistan against England in the ICC World Cup was a great comeback for the Pakistan team. The marvellous batting, bowling led Pakistan to an unpredictable victory. The Pakistan team has the talent; all they need is the self belief that they can go all the way. Supporters have now more trust on the Green Shirts.

Zafarullah Rind

Shahpur Chakar

*****

The opening match of Pakistan in the ICC World Cup at Trent Bridge on Friday was a complete disappointment for Pakistani fans. West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets and the Pakistani team were all out with a total of 105 in 21.4 overs, their second lowest total in World Cup history.

Who would have thought that the team which disappointed this much could make a remarkable turnaround in their second match against host team-England? Despite two centuries by England, the Pakistan cricket team gave an excellent performance by defeating them by 14 runs. The nation hopes the team continues to play like this and comes back with the World Cup like they did back in 1992.

Hoor ul ain Khalid

Karachi