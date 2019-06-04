KP govt to bring about industrial revolution

PESHAWAR: The KP is planning to bring about what it says an industrial revolution and the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will prove a milestone and the flagship project to kick off industrialisation in the province under the CPEC. Special Assistant to the chief minister on the Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan said that the Chinese companies were keen on sharing this industrial revolution in the province. He said that the China Road and Bridge Corporation (RBC) was going to develop 1000 acres of land as SEZ at Rashakai, while other Chinese groups were also taking a keen interest in investing here.

“One of these groups is investing $200 million in Nowshera district and we invited another group to invest in reviving a sick unit in the district,” he added. Located on M1-Motorway near Rashakai Interchange and linked to CPEC through Burhan Interchange on M1 and Swat Express Way (CPEC route) on Karnal Sher Khan interchange connecting Dir, Chitral and Shandur to Rashakai, the SEZ is spread over an area of about 1,000 acres which will house pharmaceutical, textile, food and beverages, steel and various other engineering related industries, he added.