Two women among 9 killed in Karak firing incidents

KARAK: Nine persons, including two women, were killed in separate incidents in Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil in Karak on Monday.

Police sources said that a man and his two sons opened indiscriminate fire on each other in Jehangeri Banda area of Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil in the limits of Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station. They said the man and his two sons were killed on the spot in the firing. Police said that there was some domestic issue, which led to the fatal incident. In another incident, the mother of slain Rizwanullah informed the police that her son and two grandsons Asifullah and Shaukatullah traded fire that left all the three dead on the spot.

Similarly, one Wali Hassan along with his sons Abid and Naveed, residents of Shagi Lawagher, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on Abdul Latif, the father-in-law of his daughter Farhad Bibi and mother-in-law Alam Dana inside their home and killed them on the spot.