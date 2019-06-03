PHF president to attend FIH meeting this month

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar will depart for Switzerland during the last week of this month to participate in FIH meetings. Pakistan will present its case on its participation in the qualifying rounds of Olympics and will appeal for the waiver of the heavy fine imposed by the world body for not participating in the FIH Pro League.

Sources in the PHF said that a legal adviser of PHF would accompany the PHF president. The sources said that PHF has prepared its case and hopes that it will be able to convince the FIH high-ups to treat Pakistan leniently. “We are four-time world champions and three-time Olympic gold medallists, so we do hope they will consider that while taking decisions about us,” a PHF official said.