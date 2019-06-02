close
June 3, 2019
A
APP
June 3, 2019

OIC Summit: PM rose as advocate of Kashmir, Palestine, says Firdous

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a historic address at the OIC summit and truly represented the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, she said Imran Khan in his speech set a new path to project the true image of Islam.

She said the prime minister became an advocate of Kashmir and Palestine and had a categorical viewpoint that the just struggle of Kashmiris could not be equated with terrorism and the Palestine issue could only be resolved through a two-state solution.

“The stress of Imran Khan on paying special attention to the field of science and technology reminded the Islamic world of its legacy,” Dr Firdous said, adding that great Muslim scientists, founders of fields of modern knowledge, inventors and teachers were part of that legacy.

