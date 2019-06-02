What happened to PM’sKarachi package, asks Wahab

Reacting to a news conference of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday, information and law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked what happened to the Karachi package that was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The adviser said in a press statement that the PM, instead of fulfilling his promises, had snatched three important public hospitals of Karachi from the Sindh government. “Taking over control of three hospitals and shifting of the Pakistan International Airlines headquarters to Islamabad are clear proofs of enmity with Karachi.”

Wahab said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had caused massive losses to Karachi in the past 10 months, adding that the situation was unprecedented in the history of the country’s financial hub.

He said PM Khan used to frequently visit Karachi for raising funds for the Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital and for his party, but he had done nothing for the development of the mega city. “Please inform us as to what has been given to Karachi in 10 months?”

The adviser said that so far the only achievement of the PA opposition leader was that he had been detecting corruption in the project details released by the Sindh government.

Wahab said that Naqvi had himself admitted that Khan was not happy with him (the opposition leader), adding that the language and performance of the PTI leader are so poor that his constituents would soon start agitation against his ill-performance.

He claimed that Naqvi possessed very weak nerves and was not fit to hold the coveted position of PA opposition leader. “When no expenditures were made on any of the provincial projects, how can anyone find out corruption them?”

He said that the PA opposition leader should consult someone well-versed with the developmental process before making such illogical claims. He offered the services of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s workers, who he said were well-trained and familiar with the democratic norms and democratic institutions.

Wahab said that there was a grave scarcity of such sagacious people in the party of the PA opposition leader. The adviser said that Naqvi had become a joke because of his ridiculous and senseless mischief. Not only others but his own party members make fun of his actions, claimed the adviser.