Usman jumps to 84th in international shooting ranking

KARACHI: Pakistani shooters’ satisfactory performance at World Cups in Korea and Germany last month helped them rise in international rankings.

According to the rankings released by International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) for June, Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand jumped to 84th position from 97th in skeet category.

Usman participated in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Changwon, South Korea, which was played from May 7-18. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir moved to 15th from 16th position in 25 metre rapid fire pistol category.

Khalil Akhtar lost a few positions to be at 34th spot in the same category. Both of them participated in ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Germany, from May 24-31. In trap category, Farrukh Nadeem stands 94th and Aamer Iqbal dropped to 155th from 134th place.

Zeeshan-ul-Farid fell to 218th spot from 198th in 10-metre air rifle category. In women’s category of this event, Minhal Sohail stands 256th.