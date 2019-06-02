Mardan Police chalk out security plan for Eid

MARDAN: The police have chalked out a security plan for Eidul Fitr, including the formation of police help desk in the district.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that around 749 policemen would be on duty at sensitive places and different routes of the city.

He said a police help desk has been established in the city where representatives of other line departments are also with necessary equipment and vehicles including rescue 1122 and health and district administration. The official added that walk-through gates would also be installed at the entrance of mosques and venues of Eid congregations.

He added that the security of all important buildings and places would be strengthened. Two to three policemen would perform duty outside the big mosques, Eidgahs of the district while police officials in plainclothes would also be deputed to keep close watch over suspected elements inside mosques during big congregations of Eid prayer.