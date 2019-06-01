Nurses get historic raise in allowances

Islamabad: An unprecedented increase has been announced in the stipend and allowances of nurses working in federal government hospitals.

The government has raised the stipend of student nurses from Rs6,860 to Rs20,000, while the mess and ration allowance, as well as the dress allowance of regular nurses has been enhanced from Rs500 to Rs8,000, and from Rs500 to Rs3,100, respectively.

Making the announcement while addressing nurses at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Saturday, the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the increase will come into effect from the next fiscal year, and will be applicable to all nurses working in the four big hospitals of the federal capital.

Terming it an Eid gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr. Zafar said, the PM agreed to the proposal despite economic difficulties because he has envisioned strengthening of the nursing sector as a prelude to improving the quality of care in the health sector.

“Despite challenges, you are performing your duties utmost commitment, and your performance must be rewarded with due incentives,” said Zafar Mirza, adding, “This is only the beginning; there is much more that the government will do to uplift this vital sector and accord it the importance it deserves.”

The nurses of federal hospitals had long and justifiably been demanding that their stipends and allowances be enhanced to bring them at par with nurses in the provinces.

They had been holding protests time and again to have their voices heard. “Beyond meeting this demand, the government is looking at improving the service structure of nurses, addressing shortage of nurses in federal hospitals on fast track basis, and expeditiously resolving issues related to promotion of professionals in this cadre,” shared the Dr. Zafar.

No stumbling blocks can come in our way of serving the masses, the advisor stated, quoting the example of more than doubling of the health budget next year with levying of health tax on cigarettes and fizzy drinks.

“This is an innovative approach to safeguard the health of the people by reducing consumption of these items and enhancing revenue to be spent exclusively on health.

We are committed to bringing a revolution through transformation of this sector, and in doing so, would employ innovative, non-traditional approaches and best practices,” he concluded.