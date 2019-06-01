Blind murder case solved in Tank

TANK: The police solved the blind murder of a Naat Khawan, who was killed in May last, and arrested the accused, said a police official on Friday.

Briefing media persons, District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan said that a special team headed by Superintendent of Police (investigation) Gul Naseeb was constituted to investigate the blind murder case by storming his residence in Garah Baloch, about five kilometres off Tank.

The assailants escaped the crime scene while taking the advantage of darkness.

The DPO said that the father of the deceased approached the Cantonment Police Station and registered the case against unknown accused as there was no clue in the case. The DPO said that hectic efforts of the investigators bore fruit and resulted in the arrest of Abrar and Tanvir when the probe was expanded to the contacts of the deceased. The police also seized the weapon used in the crime. The police high-ups appreciated the efforts of the investigation team and announced reward for them.