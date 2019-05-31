Man shaves wife’s head for ‘honour’

OKARA: A man allegedly shaved the head of his wife on suspicion at Haveli Lakha on Friday. Accused bdur Rahman had doubted that his wife Kausar Bibi had developed illicit relations with a youth. On the day of the incident, the accused shaved the head of his wife. Haveli Lakha police have registered a case.

RAPIST BOOKED: Police booked a man for allegedly raping a married woman at Bongi Ram Singh village. Accused Nasir entered the house of Muhammad Aslam and allegedly raped his wife some days ago.

Later, he started blackmailing the woman and allegedly raped her several times. On Friday, the accused again went to the house of the woman but her husband saw him. At this, the accused fled. The woman told all truth to her husband. The police have started further investigation.

YOUTH DIES AT HOSPITAL: A youth who was injured during a brawl on Thursday died at a hospital in Lahore on Friday. Niamat Khan of Haveli Lakha was shot at and injured in a brawl at Grain Market. He was rushed to the hospital in Lahore where he succumbed to his injuries.

SIX SHOPS GUTTED: Six jewelry shops were burnt when fire broke out at Chaudhry Market, Haveli Lakha, on Friday. The fire broke out due to short circuit and burnt valuables of the shops within no time. Rescue 1122 fire fighters extinguished the fire.