Muslim unity vital to resolve Kashmir, Palestine issues

LAHORE: On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council, religious scholars expressed unity and solidarity for defence and stability of Harmain Al-Sharifain.

Addressing Friday congregations, they said that the leadership of the Muslim world had no intention to form diplomatic relations with Israel. They underlined that unity of Muslim world was ultimate requirement to resolve the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Pakistan Ulema Council announced supporting oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir. Special Friday sermons were held in mosques affiliated with Pakistan Ulema Council to highlight prevailing unrest in Gulf.

The religious scholars in their sermons stated that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. Harmain Al- Sharifain and Masjid Al-Aqsa are like centres of Muslims' faith and unity. Conspiracies are being hatched to fan violence in Muslim countries.

They demanded the world leadership take action against elements supporting terrorists and extremists in Muslim countries. ‘US presence: Tanzeem-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed has said the presence of US occupation troops in Afghanistan is the biggest hurdle in restoring peace in the country.

In a statement on Friday, he said the demand by Afghan Taliban delegation in Moscow talks that US occupation troops must pull out before negotiations was justified. He was of the view that the US instigated wars all around over the world to sell arms and maintain its global supremacy.

He expressed satisfaction on the court martial and sentence to the high-ranking former Pak Army officers for espionage for foreign powers. He said strict punishment to such traitors was essential for country’s security.

Defining the relationship between the holy night of 27 Ramazan and the creation of Pakistan, Hafiz Akif Saeed said, “The time has come for us as a nation to start observing Independence Day during the holy month of Ramazan instead of in August. We are facing disgrace around the whole world today because we have betrayed the promises made with Allah and His Prophet (PBUH) as a nation and criminally failed to establish the Islamic System in Pakistan for which we had created this country.”

He said, “We still have time to sincerely repent of our sins during this holy month,” Awareness drive: To distribute environment-friendly paper bags among the citizens, Albayrak Waste Management Company Friday organised an awareness drive in Nishtar Town.

Albayrak officials said the activity aimed at highlighting harmful impacts of plastic pollution on human life and discouraging the usage of polythene bags in routine shopping. Albayrak team distributed paper bags among the shopkeepers and buyers in Ramazan Bazaar requesting them to minimise the usage of polythene bags while shopping. Brochures carrying awareness messages were also distributed among the citizens and shopkeepers in the bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, Albayrak spokesperson said the company would take every possible step to encourage the public to switch to environment-friendly alternatives such as usage of paper or cloth bags. The citizens should prefer cloth or paper bags to overcome environmental pollution, he added.