Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

Nato rep in Afghanistan calls on COAS

May 31, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Sir Nicholas Kay, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) senior civil representative in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

Matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

