Fake account case: Zardari, Talpur get extension in pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur got extension from Islamabad High Court in pre-arrest bail till June 10 in fake bank account case.

Division bench of Islamabad High court comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Aamir Farooq resumed hearing of pre-arrest arrest bail petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake bank account case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bail of former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till June 10 in the fake bank accounts case. National Accountability Bureau also submitted all the record related to fake accounts transactions in the court.

During hearing on the involvement of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, NAB additional prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana presented three reports before the court as evidence.

To this Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek requested the court to give him some time to go through the reports submitted by the NAB then he would be able to reply.

NAB prosecutor argued in the court that the NAB is an investigative agency and thereby it could take action as per Anti-Money Laundering Act.

He told that court during investigation NAB had tracked the transfer of Rs1.5 billion to account which was linked with Zardari Group of Companies from a fake bank account. He told the investigation further revealed that account holder have no idea that the account existed on his name.

To this Justice Aamir Farooq inquired whether the anti-graft bureau had enough to initiate an investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

To this NAB prosecutor replied that yes, NAB can launch an investigation without meeting requirements of the act.

The bench inquired from NAB prosecutor that “what is the money laundering as you are mingling money laundering with kickbacks?” “Even if the reference is filed in the case, would you then file a supplementary reference?” the court asked further.

To this NAB prosecutor replied, “The NAB can file as many references as it wants.” Hearing the argument Islamabad High Court extended former president Asif Ali Zardari and Sister Faryal Talpur’s interim bail in the money laundering case till June 10.