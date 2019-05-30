PHF suspends Karachi Hockey Association

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has suspended Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) following failure to bring the two factions on negotiating table.

For quite some time controversy has been raging in KHA with both factions refusing to recognize each other. Efforts were made to resolve the matter but to no avail. The controversy in KHA has seriously impeded the progress of the game and also created misgivings amongst the factions deepening down to the lower level.

Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President PHF has suspended Karachi Hockey Association and has constituted a High Powered Committee to probe the affairs of KHA affairs. The committee is: Lt Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar (convener). Members: Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi and Danish Kaleem. The Committee will also review the cases of similar nature all over Pakistan and formulate recommendations for their settlement.