Afghan Security Adviser calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Adviser (NSA) of Afghanistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to the ISPR during the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and prospects for peace with particular emphasis on reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed.
