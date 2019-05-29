close
Thu May 30, 2019
Tanzeela made GM PHF Women Wing

Sports

Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

LAHORE: Implementing the suggestions extended by Senate Standing Committee, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has taken a number of steps in its organisation matters.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, PHF secretary Asif Bajwa informed that PHF president Sajjad Khokhar has appointed Tanzeela Amir as the general manager (GM) women wing. He said that he has been assigned the duties of PHF secretary in place of Shahbaz senior. He further stated that all the necessary changes in the federation have been made as asked by the standing committee of Sanate. He further stated that forensic audit of PHF has already be carried out and it report is expected to be released by the end of June.

