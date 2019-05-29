Afghanistan NSA, COAS talk Afghan endgame

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Wednesday, where they discussed prospects for peace with a particular emphasis on the Afghan reconciliation process among other matters.
During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and prospects for peace with a particular emphasis on reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
