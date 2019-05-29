Indonesian envoy hosts ‘iftar’ for business community

Islamabad : Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan S Amri hosted ‘iftar’ dinner for the business community of twin cities and other areas.

Prominent business figures such as Presidents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry and heads of various organizations attended the event.

Ambassador Amri in his brief remarks welcomed the guests. He said Indonesia was keen to further strengthen its cooperation with Pakistan.

He said business community was already playing a key role in this regard adding efforts shall be made to further enhance and diversify trade and business ties. The guests were served with traditional Indonesian cuisines including satay.