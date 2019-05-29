Journalists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Egyptian prosecutors ordered a journalist working for Qatar’s Al Jazeera to remain in detention pending further investigation, despite a court order to release him, a security source said on Wednesday. Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian national, was detained in Cairo after returning for a family holiday.
