Thu May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019

Journalists

World

 
May 30, 2019

CAIRO: Egyptian prosecutors ordered a journalist working for Qatar’s Al Jazeera to remain in detention pending further investigation, despite a court order to release him, a security source said on Wednesday. Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian national, was detained in Cairo after returning for a family holiday.

