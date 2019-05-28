Non-removal of PPP leader name from ECL: PHC warns Interior secretary of contempt proceedings

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the Interior secretary to remove the name of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asma Alamgir from the Exit Control List (ECL) or else face contempt proceedings on the next hearing.

The PHC bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim ordered the Interior secretary to appear before the court tomorrow if the matter was not resolved in two days.

Asma Arbab Alamgir, a former advisor to the then prime minister had filed contempt of court petition against the federal Interior secretary over the failure to comply with the court orders for removing her name from the no-fly list of Immigration Department on airports.

During the hearing, Barrister Masroor Shah submitted that the high court had directed to remove Asma Alamgir’s name from the ECL, but the federal government had failed to implement the orders.

The lawyer said that he had produced the court orders with the application for removal of the petitioner name from the ECL and immigration list in airports due to which cannot go abroad.

The lawyer informed the bench that the Interior secretary refused to comply with the court orders saying it was a political issue and he wanted to avoid it.

On this, Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that it seemed the secretary was new to his job and did not know the position to which he had been appointed. First, the court ordered Additional Attorney General Manzoor Khalil to produce the letter about petitioner removal from the ECL and immigration lists in airports within one hour. However, the law officer failed to produce the letter even within three hours.

Later, Deputy Attorney General, Asghar Khan Kundi, appeared before the court and made a commitment before the bench that he would produce the letter within two days as the matter was under process.

On this, the court gave two days to the ministry and directed the additional attorney general to ensure the removal of the petitioner from the ECL within two days and submit a report on May 30, the next hearing into the case or else secretary would face contempt proceedings.

In the media talks, Asma Alamgir said her name had been on the ECL for one year. The court has granted me permission but the government was taking revenge, she claimed.