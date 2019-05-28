Tight security for foreign experts

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan said provision of protection to foreign experts and citizens is the basic responsibility of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) and no negligence, carelessness and unprofessional attitude shall be tolerated at any cost.

These views were expressed by IG Punjab during a meeting with officers of SPU here on Tuesday. He further said that DIG SPU should visit sensitive working sites of CPEC on monthly basis whereas all field officers should visit these working sites fortnightly.

He directed that basic needs and facilities for these officials should be ensured on priority basis. He moreover said that there should be no delay in providing bullet proof jackets and helmets to the officials working in the open areas and also constructive activities for recreation of official deputed over different developmental projects should be boosted up. He further said that the summary regarding vacant slots of officers and officials in SPU should be sent to Central Police Office so that these vacancies may be filled through new recruitment after seeking approval from the government.

Addl IG Operations Punjab while briefing to the IG said that 30 snipers have been trained by Pak Army for performing security duties on the most sensitive projects whereas 374 commandos trained by expert instructors of Elite Police Force are performing their duties in different important projects of the province. He further said that modern techniques based training, workshops and training courses continued to enhance capacity building of officials of SPU.