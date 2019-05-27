Involving PM in NAB chief’s issue a cheap move: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said involving Prime Minister Imran Khan in the issue of the NAB chairman was a cheap move based on mala fide intention.

Reacting to the PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s speech in the National Assembly, she said it was heartening to note that they (opposition) were talking about according respect to the state institutions while in politics they had resorted to disrespecting and mud-slinging of mothers and sisters. She insisted that those, who had pushed for minus Prime Minister Imran Khan, were today themselves history in politics. “Those, who ran their government through an elected people, are today talking about elected people,” she maintained.

Referring to the PML-N, she said that during their government tenure, people would have to rely on unelected people for a meeting with prime minister. Earlier, Firdous said the signing of agreements between Pakistan and China during ongoing visit of the Chinese vice president was a proof of flourishing economic relations between the two countries.

In tweets, she said these agreements reflected China's strategic interest in the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan. She added that the national interest and public welfare were being given priority in Pakistan's agreements with other countries under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.