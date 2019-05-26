close
May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

Second arrest after motorcycle crash death

May 27, 2019

SALFORD: A second man has been arrested in a murder inquiry launched after a motorcycle pillion passenger was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Luke Fleming, 20, died in hospital six days after a blue Fiat Sedici car collided with a black motorcycle in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 11. The occupants of the Fiat fled the scene in Craggs Lane, Little Hulton, before police arrived. A 23-year-old man who was riding the black motorbike was treated for minor injuries.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, said Greater Manchester Police. Last week, a 20-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempted murder and was later bailed pending further inquiries. Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened shortly after 9pm. Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9908.

