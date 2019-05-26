close
Mon May 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Cleanliness arrangements

Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made special arrangements to maintain and ensure cleanliness on Yom-e-Ali (RA). Officials said special arrangements for cleanliness would be ensured around all Imambargahs of the City. LWMC has deployed special resources to maintain cleanliness on Ramazan 21 (Yom-e-Ali). LWMC MD Khalid Nazir said the department was working tirelessly to provide a clean environment to the citizens. The LWMC GM Operations said all waste related complaints could be lodged on helpline 1139 or by using mobile application Clean Lahore.

