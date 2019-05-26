Ease of business

If Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to improve Pakistan’s ease of doing business score, then all he needs to do is one thing – fix prices for fuel, electricity, gas and the US dollar for five years and we will see the economy boosting and new investment coming in.

This is because the prices of fuel, electricity, gas and the US dollar directly affect the price of goods sold. When the prices of these commodities change, it not only creates uncertainty in the market, it leads to reworking of the entire supply chain. As customers abandon their suppliers, running businesses go under. But if we fix the prices of these four commodities for five years, running businesses will grow into bigger businesses while investors will have reduced risks, making them invest more. These four commodities also increase inflation. By freezing their price we can reduce and control inflation.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar