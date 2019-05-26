We cannot give more time to PTI-led govt to ruin country: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said, “We cannot give any more time to the PTI-led federal government to ruin the country,” adding that the opposition’s ‘Iftar party’ shocked the power corridors.

Talking to media persons after offering condolence on the sad demise of the brother of Pir Ranipur Syed Ghulam Ghous Shah Jilani, the PPP’s senior leader said it is quite normal that the politicians meet on the Iftar dinners but the recent gathering has shocked the federal government. He said it had no precedent that Pakistan’s budget was being prepared by IMF, as well as a representative of IMF is sitting in the State Bank of Pakistan.

Khursheed Shah said a political leader told him that he had made the mistake to join PTI. He said the PTI cannot govern the country as it has already replaced its ministers with the Musharraf’s cabinet, adding that the opposition parties have decided to protest after Eid against the government and its U-turn policies.

The PPP MNA said accountability should also be carried out against those who had plundered the country for the last 40 years, adding that the late army dictator Gen Zia had violated the 1973’s Constitution, should also be held accountable for such an illegal act. He said former army dictator Gen Musharraf should also be held responsible for the ‘Kargil’ incident, adding that from Sikandar Mirza to Musharraf the country was sent into darkness.

Khursheed Shah said the cuts of funds of various national institutions may harm the people as the Benazir Income Support Programme is a source of thousands of people’s survival. He said the HIV is not only the issue of Larkana but a global issue, adding that it is not matter of incompetency of the Sindh government. He admitted that it is the responsibility of the PPP-led provincial government to prevent such disease and create awareness among the people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on the occasion, said the federal government held up Sindh’s Rs140 billion and the lack of funds caused problems in executing mega development projects. He said the PPP parliamentarians are not afraid of NAB’s cases. Nasir demanded a probe by the parliamentary committee against the scandal of NAB chairman.