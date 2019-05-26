close
Mon May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

Dacoits arrested

May 27, 2019

NAWABSHAH: District Police arrested two dacoits and recovered weapons and ammunition from their custody following an alleged encounter. According to SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio the encounter took place near Hamza Jatoi Lakhoo Machine near Qazi Ahmed in the jurisdiction of Mehrab Rahu Police Station. Tunio said the dacoits were robbing when the police challenged them. The robbers responded by attacking police which was retaliated. In the ensuing fire exchange, Tunio said two dacoits Mir Hazar Khan Jatoi and Ali Sher Jatoi received serious bullet injuries while two of their accomplices escaped.

