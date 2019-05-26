DC summons officials over felling of rare Sheesham trees in Haripur

HARIPUR: Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan has summoned the officials to explain unauthorised cutting of a rare species of Sheesham trees from T&T Colony area, official sources said on Sunday.

Unknown people, according to sources, were caught red-handed by residents of T&T Colony and PTCL workers while cutting down healthy Sheesham trees from the green area opposite Chinese Hostel and orchard situated near Estate Office on Saturday.

They contacted local media and administration informing them about the logging activity.

Some people objected to the cutting of healthy green trees and attempted to stop the men involved in cutting of trees without any permit or reason but to no avail.

When media persons and officials of the Forest Department were informed, they reached there and asked about who had ordered them to cut trees, to which the saw men replied that the PTCL officials had asked them to do so.

However, after the protest of workers and involvement of media persons, the men abandoned the transportation of logs that they had cut from over 50 healthy trees sizing 1.5 to 3 feet in diameter and their length was not less than 20 feet. District Forest Officer Syed Rizwan Kazmi confirmed that he has received the information that some trees were cut down as they were partially damaged following Friday evening’s windstorm and heavy rain.

He said he was not sure about the statement of PTCL authorities, but he added that his office was not approached for mandatory assessment of trees before their felling.

The official said he has sent his staff for assessment of sawed trees for preparing his report to share with Haripur DC who had called him and PTCL director to his office on Monday in connection with the inquiry of logging in the area.