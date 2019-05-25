PDMA directed to finalise arrangements to cope with possible floods

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to finalise all the arrangements to cope with the possible floods.

He also directed the other departments concerned to remain alert due to the prevailing uncertain weather conditions. Chairing a meeting at PDMA office here on Saturday, the chief secretary said protection of life and property of people was prime responsibility of the government, adding that natural calamities like floods could be dealt with in a better manner through planning and coordinated efforts.

He directed preparation of a comprehensive plan regarding provision of boats and other equipment to the districts authorities. He said that federal and provincial departments should enhance coordination for effective monitoring of water flows and weather. He asked the PDMA officers to focus on its capacity-building. He directed the officers to identify the areas vulnerable to possible flooding. “Meetings of district disaster management committees should be held on a regular basis and mock exercises should also be conducted,” he added. He ordered special measures for draining out rainwater from the low-lying areas in monsoon.

The PDMA DG told the meeting that boats, relief goods and other equipment had been provided to the districts according to their demand. A control room has started work in Lahore for early warning of flood and monitoring. PDMA is in contact with relevant departments and is ready to deal with any untoward situation, he added.