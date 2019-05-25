Flash floods damage shops in Orakzai

KALAYA: Dozens of shops were damaged by the flash floods in Mushti Maila area in central parts of Orakzai district, reports said on Saturday.

The rainwater flooded dozens of shops in Mushti Maila, causing huge losses to the shopkeepers.

The flash floods also damaged the standing wheat crop in Orakzai. The heavy rain damaged roads and houses in Abbottabad on Friday. A boy was also drowned in a flooded nullah in Abbottabad.