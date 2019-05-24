Govt committed to developing tribal districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat has said the federal government was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy for socio-economic development of the merged districts.

Talking to reporters here, he said the government was working on modifying the governance system in erstwhile Fata.

“The construction and rehabilitation activities are expanding significantly in the merged districts. The government has allocated Rs10 billion to establish and improve infrastructure in Makeen, Darra Zinda, Wana, Jandola and other areas in the tribal districts,” he added.

He maintained that mainstreaming of Levies force was a preferable task, adding army and the provincial police department had affirmed commitment to train the Levies force on modern lines.

The commissioner said in the upcoming election tribal people would get full representation in the provincial and national assemblies. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under 25th constitutional amendment was working out the formation of constituencies, he added.

Javed Marwat hoped a number of uplift projects in health, communication, public health and other social sectors would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

While referring to the core issue of irrigation and agriculture related issues of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts, the official maintained that administration was closely monitoring the gigantic Warren Canal irrigation scheme.