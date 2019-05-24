close
Sat May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019

QAU marks biodiversity day

National

 
May 25, 2019

Islamabad: In connection with the International Biodiversity Day, a seminar ‘Our Biodiversity, Our Food and Our Health’ followed by student poster competition was held at the Quaid-i-Azam University. The event was organized by the Faculty of Biological Sciences, QAU, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, VC, Quaid-i-Azam University urged students to understand the importance of biodiversity and handover clean and green planet to the future generations. He stressed the need for comprehensive collaboration among policymakers, development sector and academia to save the environment and minimize biodegradation.

