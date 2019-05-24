For the first time in Pakistan Hashmanis Group brings innovative eye care to a shopping mall

Karachi: Hashmanis Group has partnered up with LuckyOne Mall, one of the most popular malls in Karachi, to open an Eye Hospital inside a mall for the first time in Pakistan. Hashmanis Group keenly focuses on providing placid ambience to the visitors. In the restful environment, patients will be at ease and less anxious about treatment and surgical procedure.

Hashmanis Group of Hospitals is the premier provider of eye care facilities in Pakistan, known as the authority in the field of Ophthalmology. The group has introduced over 15 different treatment modalities to Pakistan and several surgical techniques to Asia.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was recently signed in a ceremony held at LuckyOne Mall. Mr. Zahid Naseem - Executive Director of LuckyOne Mall, shared his views on this exclusive partnership. “We were looking for a health care brand for our medical enclave and believe Hashmanis Hospital will add value to the mall as it is the only hospital we could trust for quality and use of advanced technology.”

Mr. Arsalan Hashmani, CEO - Hashmanis Group of Hospital said, “We promise to offer not only good, standardized, accessible care but also something new - ease. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting venture where we aim to take our patients’ health care experience to a whole new level.”

In this first of its kind Eye Hospital, a team of doctors and trained staff will be available during the mall timings to cater to the patients, guide them and perform surgeries. It will be operational 7 days a week.***