close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

NAB approves inquiry against Zardari’s company

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved inquiry against the company of former president Asif Ali Zardari -- Zardari Group Pvt Ltd.

The NAB held its meeting Thursday with Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in the chair in which approval was given for filing of four corruption references and three inquiries.

Besides approving inquiry against M/s Zardari Group Pvt Ltd, NAB also approved two inquires against ex-secretary to chief minister Punjab Imdadullah Bosal and MNA Nasir Iqbal Bosal and another inquiry against ex-CEO Zarai Taiaqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) Syed Talat Mehmood.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan