NAB approves inquiry against Zardari’s company

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved inquiry against the company of former president Asif Ali Zardari -- Zardari Group Pvt Ltd.

The NAB held its meeting Thursday with Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in the chair in which approval was given for filing of four corruption references and three inquiries.

Besides approving inquiry against M/s Zardari Group Pvt Ltd, NAB also approved two inquires against ex-secretary to chief minister Punjab Imdadullah Bosal and MNA Nasir Iqbal Bosal and another inquiry against ex-CEO Zarai Taiaqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) Syed Talat Mehmood.